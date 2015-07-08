Below are the Union County arrests for 09-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hailey, Aaron Lewis
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), 2) Dwi – Level 4 (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Aaron Lewis (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), 2) Dwi – Level 4 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at Stanly County Detention, Stanly, NC, on 9/28/2023 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Fumo, Matthew Alexander
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2023
|Court Case
|202306323
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Fumo, Matthew Alexander (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/28/2023 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Bond, Justin Alan
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Bond, Justin Alan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), [Missing Address], on 9/28/2023 22:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Ludwikowicz, Magdalena
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2023
|Court Case
|202300870
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ludwikowicz, Magdalena (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/28/2023 01:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Rogers, Truman Lamar
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2023
|Court Case
|202301557
|Charge
|1) Neg Child Abuse-Ser Phys Inj (F), 2) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 3) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Domestic Crim Trespass (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Dam) (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M), 8) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding) (M), And 10) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F),
|Description
|Rogers, Truman Lamar (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Neg Child Abuse-ser Phys Inj (F), 2) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 3) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Domestic Crim Trespass (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (hit/run Leave Scene Prop Dam) (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired) (M), 8) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding) (M), and 10) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F), at 6200-BLK Old Pageland Monroe Rd, Marshvillle, NC, on 9/28/2023 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Colson, Ace Warren
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2023
|Court Case
|202300871
|Charge
|1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Colson, Ace Warren (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/28/2023 07:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T