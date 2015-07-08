Charge

1) Neg Child Abuse-Ser Phys Inj (F), 2) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 3) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Domestic Crim Trespass (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Dam) (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M), 8) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding) (M), And 10) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F),