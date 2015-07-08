Below are the Union County arrests for 09-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hailey, Aaron Lewis
Arrest Date 09/28/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), 2) Dwi – Level 4 (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
Description Hailey, Aaron Lewis (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), 2) Dwi – Level 4 (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at Stanly County Detention, Stanly, NC, on 9/28/2023 15:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Fumo, Matthew Alexander
Arrest Date 09/28/2023
Court Case 202306323
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Fumo, Matthew Alexander (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 15000-BLK Idlewild Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/28/2023 18:03.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Bond, Justin Alan
Arrest Date 09/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Bond, Justin Alan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), [Missing Address], on 9/28/2023 22:30.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Ludwikowicz, Magdalena
Arrest Date 09/28/2023
Court Case 202300870
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ludwikowicz, Magdalena (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/28/2023 01:52.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Rogers, Truman Lamar
Arrest Date 09/28/2023
Court Case 202301557
Charge 1) Neg Child Abuse-Ser Phys Inj (F), 2) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 3) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Domestic Crim Trespass (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Dam) (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M), 8) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding) (M), And 10) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F),
Description Rogers, Truman Lamar (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Neg Child Abuse-ser Phys Inj (F), 2) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 3) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Domestic Crim Trespass (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (hit/run Leave Scene Prop Dam) (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired) (M), 8) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding) (M), and 10) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F), at 6200-BLK Old Pageland Monroe Rd, Marshvillle, NC, on 9/28/2023 00:04.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Colson, Ace Warren
Arrest Date 09/28/2023
Court Case 202300871
Charge 1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Colson, Ace Warren (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/28/2023 07:51.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T