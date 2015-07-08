Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-29-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GREEN, AHKYTRA DENISE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/29/1992
Height 5.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-29 03:10:00
Court Case 23CR423448
Charge Description FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
Bond Amount 50000

Name NEUFVILLE, ARTHUR
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/22/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-29 03:15:00
Court Case 22CR713677-1
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 3000

Name SHERRILL, BRANDON LEE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/29/1988
Height 6.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-29 00:48:00
Court Case 23CR423458
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000

Name PEREZ, SERGIO
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-29 08:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GRIER, ALLEN EUGENE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/25/1972
Height 6.01
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-29 00:00:00
Court Case 21CR229379
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name MCGRANT, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-29 09:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount