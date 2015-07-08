Below are the Union County arrests for 09-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Marsh, Tawanda Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Tawanda Ann (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Helms, Kenneth Roger
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Helms, Kenneth Roger (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Correa, Liliana Arias
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2023
|Court Case
|202307353
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Correa, Liliana Arias (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK Sherin Ln, Matthews, NC, on 9/29/2023 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Rajaih Javon
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Headlights Required, None Or One (M), 4) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M), 5) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), And 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Rajaih Javon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Headlights Required, None Or One (M), 4) Driving Too Slow, Impeding Traffic (M), 5) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), and 6) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 5900-BLK Concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 9/29/2023 22:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Rushing, Elbert Leroy
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2023
|Court Case
|202306446
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Rushing, Elbert Leroy (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 1100-BLK Curtis St, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2023 02:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Sevillano, Juan Sebastian
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Financial Card Fraud (F) And 2) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Sevillano, Juan Sebastian (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (F) and 2) Financial Card Theft (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2023 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R