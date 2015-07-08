Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-30-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALVAREZ-SORTO, ELMER JOSUE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/11/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-30 00:37:00
Court Case 23CR424285
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name SIMMONS, LAFRANZELL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 2/22/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-30 09:21:00
Court Case 23CR424531
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 5000

Name LOPEZ-CARVAJAL, HERIBERTO
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/26/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-30 00:35:00
Court Case 23CR424302
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name PERKINS, TAVARES ANTONIO
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 12/21/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-30 08:32:00
Court Case 23CR420399-1
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 0

Name MACK, JAMIEL JAYSEF
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/3/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-30 00:56:00
Court Case 23CR424343-1
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 10000

Name PAVON, ALEX GERADO
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS H
DOB 10/17/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-30 08:32:00
Court Case 23CR418264
Charge Description ORG RETAIL THEFT >1500/RECV
Bond Amount 10000