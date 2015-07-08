Below are the Union County arrests for 09-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Andrews, Reginald Deshawn
Arrest Date 09/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Andrews, Reginald Deshawn (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3900-BLK Laurel View Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2023 15:40.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Hartis, Zachary Forrest
Arrest Date 09/30/2023
Court Case 202307370
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Hartis, Zachary Forrest (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4500-BLK Hartis Grove Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2023 19:46.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Robinson, Michael Landon
Arrest Date 09/30/2023
Court Case 202307374
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2023 22:07.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Thomas, Mario
Arrest Date 09/30/2023
Court Case 202306495
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Thomas, Mario (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 400-BLK Lane St, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2023 23:28.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B

Name Arbuckle, Alexis
Arrest Date 09/30/2023
Court Case 202307359
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Arbuckle, Alexis (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2023 00:03.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Arant, Steven Ward
Arrest Date 09/30/2023
Court Case 202307360
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Fail To Comply With Court Order (M),
Description Arant, Steven Ward (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Fail To Comply With Court Order (M), at 4400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2023 00:59.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L