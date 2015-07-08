Below are the Union County arrests for 09-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Andrews, Reginald Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Andrews, Reginald Deshawn (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3900-BLK Laurel View Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2023 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Hartis, Zachary Forrest
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2023
|Court Case
|202307370
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hartis, Zachary Forrest (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4500-BLK Hartis Grove Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2023 19:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Robinson, Michael Landon
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2023
|Court Case
|202307374
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2023 22:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Thomas, Mario
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2023
|Court Case
|202306495
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Mario (B /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 400-BLK Lane St, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2023 23:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B
|Name
|Arbuckle, Alexis
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2023
|Court Case
|202307359
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Arbuckle, Alexis (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/30/2023 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Arant, Steven Ward
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2023
|Court Case
|202307360
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Fail To Comply With Court Order (M),
|Description
|Arant, Steven Ward (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Fail To Comply With Court Order (M), at 4400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2023 00:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L