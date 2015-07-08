Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-01-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEWART, JAMES JARED
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/8/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-01 13:45:00
|Court Case
|23CR425408-01
|Charge Description
|C/S-SCH II- TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|METTS, JUNE WINTERS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/3/1960
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-01 00:37:00
|Court Case
|23CR425123
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|DENNIS, LAWRENCE ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/2/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-01 04:35:00
|Court Case
|23CR425211
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HERRERA-FLORES, LUIS RICARDO
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/12/1968
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-01 06:06:00
|Court Case
|23CR425194
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MCLENDON, DOLL ANDREWS
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|10/30/1955
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-01 07:42:00
|Court Case
|23CR425062
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MCKEAND, MAXWELL RAY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/1/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-01 08:41:00
|Court Case
|23CR425270-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0