Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Molina-cubias, Hector Eduardo
Arrest Date 10/01/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Molina-cubias, Hector Eduardo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/1/2023 01:54.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Goodson, Shamara Lynn
Arrest Date 10/01/2023
Court Case 202307380
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Goodson, Shamara Lynn (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2600-BLK Hayes Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/1/2023 02:00.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Rivera-figueroa, Areli
Arrest Date 10/01/2023
Court Case 202307381
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Rivera-figueroa, Areli (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3200-BLK Suburban Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/1/2023 03:34.
Arresting Officer Pressley, N R

Name Gendoes, Arloa Albro
Arrest Date 10/01/2023
Court Case 202300880
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Gendoes, Arloa Albro (W /F/75) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 3600-BLK Matthews Weddington Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/1/2023 05:34.
Arresting Officer Thomas, K

Name Williams, Jastim Rakim
Arrest Date 10/01/2023
Court Case 202306500
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Williams, Jastim Rakim (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2023 10:44.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Cuthbertson, Cedric Anthony
Arrest Date 10/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Cedric Anthony (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 2300-BLK Fruitful Vine Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/1/2023 13:24.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T