Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2023.
|Name
|Molina-cubias, Hector Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Molina-cubias, Hector Eduardo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/1/2023 01:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Goodson, Shamara Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2023
|Court Case
|202307380
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Goodson, Shamara Lynn (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2600-BLK Hayes Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/1/2023 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Rivera-figueroa, Areli
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2023
|Court Case
|202307381
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Rivera-figueroa, Areli (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3200-BLK Suburban Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/1/2023 03:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, N R
|Name
|Gendoes, Arloa Albro
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300880
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Gendoes, Arloa Albro (W /F/75) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 3600-BLK Matthews Weddington Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/1/2023 05:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Williams, Jastim Rakim
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2023
|Court Case
|202306500
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Williams, Jastim Rakim (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2023 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Cedric Anthony
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Cedric Anthony (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 2300-BLK Fruitful Vine Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/1/2023 13:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T