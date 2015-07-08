Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SAWYER, BERNARD DUBOIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/29/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-02 10:25:00
|Court Case
|20CRS051186-1
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|FLEMING, MARQUES LAMORR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/6/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-02 00:38:00
|Court Case
|23CR406829-1
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|WALKER, REGINALD NEVARREO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/24/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-02 10:58:00
|Court Case
|23CR424747
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|PARENTI, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/29/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-02 00:46:00
|Court Case
|23CR425717
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|EARLE, PAUL CONSTANTINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/23/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-02 07:43:00
|Court Case
|23CR335120-01
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|BRYANT, XAVIER SHYMIEK-SHAMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/16/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-02 02:46:00
|Court Case
|23CR425737
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0