Below are the Union County arrests for 10-02-2023.

Name Blount, Angie Lynn
Arrest Date 10/02/2023
Court Case 202306519
Charge 1) Order To Show Cause (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Blount, Angie Lynn (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order To Show Cause (M), 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 700-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2023 09:39.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Marko, Simon Yohana
Arrest Date 10/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Marko, Simon Yohana (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at Sr1111 @ Arbor Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/2/2023 18:46.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name Lindenmuth, Allison Dawn
Arrest Date 10/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lindenmuth, Allison Dawn (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2023 09:59.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Watson, Jasmine Lee
Arrest Date 10/02/2023
Court Case 202306542
Charge Awdw W/ Knife (M),
Description Watson, Jasmine Lee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 1100-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2023 19:49.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Price, Eric Lamons
Arrest Date 10/02/2023
Court Case
Charge (Weekender)- Dwi, M (M),
Description Price, Eric Lamons (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of (weekender)- Dwi, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2023 10:00.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Bivens, Craig Emerson
Arrest Date 10/02/2023
Court Case 202306543
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bivens, Craig Emerson (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2023 20:07.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K