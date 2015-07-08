Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JORDAN, SEAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/1/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-03 08:20:00
|Court Case
|22CR218968
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|WALKER, REGINALD NEVARREO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/24/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-03 15:42:00
|Court Case
|22CR221040-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|MCILWAIN, JAKERIOUS
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/31/2002
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-03 08:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR426355-01
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED ROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPO
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BERNAL, DAVID EDUARDO
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/7/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-03 09:31:00
|Court Case
|23CR412414
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CRUMP, CAMERON CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/25/1991
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-03 10:25:00
|Court Case
|23CR707944
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|DIAZ, JERRY ORTIZ
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/24/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-03 09:07:00
|Court Case
|23CR426715-01
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|0