Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JORDAN, SEAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/1/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-03 08:20:00
Court Case 22CR218968
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 2000

Name WALKER, REGINALD NEVARREO
Arrest Type
DOB 11/24/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-03 15:42:00
Court Case 22CR221040-01
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500

Name MCILWAIN, JAKERIOUS
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/31/2002
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-03 08:00:00
Court Case 23CR426355-01
Charge Description ATTEMPTED ROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPO
Bond Amount 0

Name BERNAL, DAVID EDUARDO
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/7/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-03 09:31:00
Court Case 23CR412414
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name CRUMP, CAMERON CHARLES
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/25/1991
Height 6.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-03 10:25:00
Court Case 23CR707944
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000

Name DIAZ, JERRY ORTIZ
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/24/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-03 09:07:00
Court Case 23CR426715-01
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 0