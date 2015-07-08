Below are the Union County arrests for 10-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lawrence, Latoya Lavern
Arrest Date 10/03/2023
Court Case 202306558
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lawrence, Latoya Lavern (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 18:40.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Elks, John Patrick
Arrest Date 10/03/2023
Court Case 202307423
Charge 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F),
Description Elks, John Patrick (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 18:56.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Hoyle, Daniel Ray
Arrest Date 10/03/2023
Court Case 202306566
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hoyle, Daniel Ray (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 19:32.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Barrett, Regina Nicole
Arrest Date 10/03/2023
Court Case 202306570
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Barrett, Regina Nicole (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 21:27.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Armstrong, Matthew Ryan
Arrest Date 10/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Felony Death By Vehicle, F (F),
Description Armstrong, Matthew Ryan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Felony Death By Vehicle, F (F), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 10/3/2023 09:57.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Deese, Monica Latrice
Arrest Date 10/03/2023
Court Case 202306547
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Deese, Monica Latrice (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 100-BLK Mcintyre St/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 10:08.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A