Below are the Union County arrests for 10-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lawrence, Latoya Lavern
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2023
|Court Case
|202306558
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lawrence, Latoya Lavern (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 18:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Elks, John Patrick
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2023
|Court Case
|202307423
|Charge
|1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) And 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F),
|Description
|Elks, John Patrick (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Liberties With Child (F) and 2) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 18:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hoyle, Daniel Ray
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2023
|Court Case
|202306566
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hoyle, Daniel Ray (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Barrett, Regina Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2023
|Court Case
|202306570
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Regina Nicole (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 21:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Armstrong, Matthew Ryan
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Death By Vehicle, F (F),
|Description
|Armstrong, Matthew Ryan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Felony Death By Vehicle, F (F), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 10/3/2023 09:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Deese, Monica Latrice
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2023
|Court Case
|202306547
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Deese, Monica Latrice (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 100-BLK Mcintyre St/ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2023 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A