Below are the Union County arrests for 10-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Aragon, Sharon Linet
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Misd Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Aragon, Sharon Linet (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (misd Larceny), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2023 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, L G
|Name
|Murrieta-diaz, Christopher Andrew
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F),
|Description
|Murrieta-diaz, Christopher Andrew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), at 2000-BLK Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/4/2023 22:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Anzaldua, K L
|Name
|Lambeth, Christopher Brett
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2023
|Court Case
|202306577
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lambeth, Christopher Brett (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1300-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2023 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Fair, Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2023
|Court Case
|202306591
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
|Description
|Fair, Isaiah (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2023 23:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|White, Kendra Breanna
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2023
|Court Case
|202306579
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|White, Kendra Breanna (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 300-BLK Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2023 13:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|10-04-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 08:00, 10/1/2023. Reported: 01:01, 10/4/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Edmondson, J S