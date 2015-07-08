Below are the Union County arrests for 10-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Aragon, Sharon Linet
Arrest Date 10/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Misd Larceny), M (M),
Description Aragon, Sharon Linet (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (misd Larceny), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2023 11:57.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, L G

Name Murrieta-diaz, Christopher Andrew
Arrest Date 10/04/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F),
Description Murrieta-diaz, Christopher Andrew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), at 2000-BLK Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/4/2023 22:54.
Arresting Officer Anzaldua, K L

Name Lambeth, Christopher Brett
Arrest Date 10/04/2023
Court Case 202306577
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lambeth, Christopher Brett (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1300-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2023 12:17.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Fair, Isaiah
Arrest Date 10/04/2023
Court Case 202306591
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
Description Fair, Isaiah (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2023 23:46.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name White, Kendra Breanna
Arrest Date 10/04/2023
Court Case 202306579
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description White, Kendra Breanna (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 300-BLK Quarry Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2023 13:24.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 10-04-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 08:00, 10/1/2023. Reported: 01:01, 10/4/2023.
Arresting Officer Edmondson, J S