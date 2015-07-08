Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martinez, Patricia
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2023
|Court Case
|202306617
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Patricia (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 500-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2023 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Posses/Receive Stolen Goods) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Shoplifting) (F),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(posses/receive Stolen Goods) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(shoplifting) (F), at 500-BLK S Crawford St, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2023 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Arno, Daniel Edward
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Arno, Daniel Edward (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at Prescot Glen Pkwy/s Providence Rd, Waxhaw, on 10/5/2023 00:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Stanley, Clayton Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2023
|Court Case
|202307525
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Stanley, Clayton Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4000-BLK Helmsville Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/5/2023 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Murrieta-diaz, Christopher Andrew
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2023
|Court Case
|202307488
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), 4) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), And 5) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F),
|Description
|Murrieta-diaz, Christopher Andrew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), 4) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), and 5) Weapon Of Mass Destruction (F), at 2000-BLK Proverbs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/5/2023 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|Schueneman, Mathew David
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Schueneman, Mathew David (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK W North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/5/2023 22:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D