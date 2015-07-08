Description

Smith, Cody James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(posses/receive Stolen Goods) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(shoplifting) (F), at 500-BLK S Crawford St, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2023 22:34.