Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-06-2023 of mecklenburg.

Name PERRY, DEION JONALLE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 5/1/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-06 03:06:00
Court Case 19CR052356-01
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name HERRON, RYQWONN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/9/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 126
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-06 09:49:00
Court Case 18CRS203918
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 50000

Name JENNINGS, SHEBA LASHON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/28/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-06 00:22:00
Court Case 23CR318973
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500

Name JANKURA, AMBER
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/21/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-06 10:54:00
Court Case 19CRS012386
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 20000

Name NAMOUR, CHRISTIANA MARIE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/5/1986
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-06 02:13:00
Court Case 23CR100160-01
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 0

Name GUETTERMAN, PATRICK
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 12/1/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 173
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-06 11:15:00
Court Case 23CR429379
Charge Description FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
Bond Amount 1000000