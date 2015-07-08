Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-06-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PERRY, DEION JONALLE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|5/1/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-06 03:06:00
|Court Case
|19CR052356-01
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HERRON, RYQWONN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/9/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|126
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-06 09:49:00
|Court Case
|18CRS203918
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|50000
|Name
|JENNINGS, SHEBA LASHON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/28/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-06 00:22:00
|Court Case
|23CR318973
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|JANKURA, AMBER
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/21/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-06 10:54:00
|Court Case
|19CRS012386
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|NAMOUR, CHRISTIANA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/5/1986
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-06 02:13:00
|Court Case
|23CR100160-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GUETTERMAN, PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|12/1/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|173
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-06 11:15:00
|Court Case
|23CR429379
|Charge Description
|FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
|Bond Amount
|1000000