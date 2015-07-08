Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Willoughby, Quatay Jarmarl
Arrest Date 10/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Willoughby, Quatay Jarmarl (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 12:20.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Kiker, Eric Lane
Arrest Date 10/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Misd Probation Violation), M (M),
Description Kiker, Eric Lane (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (misd Probation Violation), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 13:04.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Nafisi, Basil Sami
Arrest Date 10/06/2023
Court Case 202307540
Charge Murder-First Deg (F),
Description Nafisi, Basil Sami (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 1100-BLK Ladera Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/6/2023 13:22.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Briggs, Antravious Quanealious
Arrest Date 10/06/2023
Court Case 202307548
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Briggs, Antravious Quanealious (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 13:37.
Arresting Officer Reed, T C

Name Brawley, Victor Garrett
Arrest Date 10/06/2023
Court Case 202306629
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Brawley, Victor Garrett (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2100-BLK Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 14:14.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Brawley, Victor
Arrest Date 10/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Violation (M),
Description Brawley, Victor (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation (M), at 2100-BLK Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 14:20.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A