Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Willoughby, Quatay Jarmarl
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Willoughby, Quatay Jarmarl (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Kiker, Eric Lane
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Misd Probation Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Kiker, Eric Lane (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (misd Probation Violation), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 13:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Nafisi, Basil Sami
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2023
|Court Case
|202307540
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Nafisi, Basil Sami (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 1100-BLK Ladera Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/6/2023 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Briggs, Antravious Quanealious
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2023
|Court Case
|202307548
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Briggs, Antravious Quanealious (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 13:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Reed, T C
|Name
|Brawley, Victor Garrett
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2023
|Court Case
|202306629
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Brawley, Victor Garrett (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2100-BLK Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Brawley, Victor
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Violation (M),
|Description
|Brawley, Victor (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation (M), at 2100-BLK Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2023 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A