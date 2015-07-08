Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROSALES, EDUARDO ALBERTO
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/27/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-07 04:58:00
Court Case 23CR388555
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000

Name SYKES, SAVON JAMIR
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/21/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-07 02:30:00
Court Case 23CR100185-1
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
Bond Amount 250000

Name BURNEY, KYREE JASHAAD
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 9/18/2001
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-07 03:14:00
Court Case 23CR100186-1
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 100000

Name MCGREGOR, JAVON MARTISE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS A1
DOB 6/17/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-07 05:02:00
Court Case 23CR408431-1
Charge Description BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
Bond Amount 0

Name VARNADORE, JOSHUA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/15/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-07 09:30:00
Court Case 23CR100187
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name REED, IAN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/25/1970
Height 6.1
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-07 10:36:00
Court Case 23CR100188
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0