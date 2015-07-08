Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROSALES, EDUARDO ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/27/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-07 04:58:00
|Court Case
|23CR388555
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|SYKES, SAVON JAMIR
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/21/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-07 02:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR100185-1
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
|Bond Amount
|250000
|Name
|BURNEY, KYREE JASHAAD
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|9/18/2001
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-07 03:14:00
|Court Case
|23CR100186-1
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|100000
|Name
|MCGREGOR, JAVON MARTISE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS A1
|DOB
|6/17/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-07 05:02:00
|Court Case
|23CR408431-1
|Charge Description
|BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|VARNADORE, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/15/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-07 09:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR100187
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|REED, IAN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/25/1970
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-07 10:36:00
|Court Case
|23CR100188
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0