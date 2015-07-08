Below are the Union County arrests for 10-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jackson, Sherria Ebony
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Sherria Ebony (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2023 21:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Dekis, Lisa Rene
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2023
|Court Case
|202300879
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Dekis, Lisa Rene (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5400-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/7/2023 23:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Chamber, Cameron Terrell
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chamber, Cameron Terrell (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of Attempted Larceny (202306643), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2023 1:05:02 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Strong, Stephanie Anne
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2023
|Court Case
|202306652
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Strong, Stephanie Anne (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2023 04:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Barrino-straing, Mekhi
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Murder-First Deg (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Barrino-straing, Mekhi (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Murder-first Deg (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2023 11:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Durbin, William Timothy
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Durbin, William Timothy (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2023 11:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A