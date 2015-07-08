Description

Jackson, Sherria Ebony (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2023 21:48.