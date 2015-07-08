Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIS, MARVIN MAURICE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/29/1973
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-08 01:14:00
Court Case 23CR100203
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name COLEMAN, DUMARIYA LAJACOB
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 3/26/2003
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-08 14:14:00
Court Case 23CR424106
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE SEXUAL OFFENSE
Bond Amount 0

Name ALEXANDER, MARQUIS SHAMAR
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/6/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-08 01:00:00
Court Case 23CR100206-01
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 0

Name EVANS, EDGAR GERARD
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 3
DOB 7/23/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-08 14:32:00
Court Case 22CR015908-01
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500

Name BLACK, RODRICK JAVIER
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 11/8/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-08 06:00:00
Court Case 22CR712286
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000

Name FATE, TYREE GABRIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/29/1997
Height 6.4
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-08 15:38:00
Court Case 22CR708874-1
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500