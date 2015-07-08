Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-08-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIS, MARVIN MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|6/29/1973
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-08 01:14:00
|Court Case
|23CR100203
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|COLEMAN, DUMARIYA LAJACOB
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|3/26/2003
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-08 14:14:00
|Court Case
|23CR424106
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE SEXUAL OFFENSE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ALEXANDER, MARQUIS SHAMAR
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/6/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-08 01:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR100206-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|EVANS, EDGAR GERARD
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 3
|DOB
|7/23/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-08 14:32:00
|Court Case
|22CR015908-01
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|BLACK, RODRICK JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/8/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-08 06:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR712286
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|FATE, TYREE GABRIEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/29/1997
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-10-08 15:38:00
|Court Case
|22CR708874-1
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500