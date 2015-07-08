Below are the Union County arrests for 10-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arant, Jason Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2023
|Court Case
|202306671
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Arant, Jason Nicholas (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2023 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Hinson, Sarah Ouida
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Sarah Ouida (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 900-BLK Sara Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2023 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Fewell, Ronnie Eugene
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Probation Violation) (F),
|Description
|Fewell, Ronnie Eugene (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Probation Violation) (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 10/8/2023 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Dekis, Lisa Rene
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2023
|Court Case
|202300879
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Dekis, Lisa Rene (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5400-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/8/2023 00:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Flores-merino, Joel Alexei
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2023
|Court Case
|202307588
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Flores-merino, Joel Alexei (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at W Roosevelt Blvd/concord Ave, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2023 01:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Giraldo Loaiza, Ever-alberto
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Giraldo Loaiza, Ever-alberto (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 6000-BLK Davidson Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/8/2023 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C