Below are the Union County arrests for 10-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Arant, Jason Nicholas
Arrest Date 10/08/2023
Court Case 202306671
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Arant, Jason Nicholas (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2023 14:47.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Hinson, Sarah Ouida
Arrest Date 10/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Hinson, Sarah Ouida (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 900-BLK Sara Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2023 14:55.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Fewell, Ronnie Eugene
Arrest Date 10/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony Probation Violation) (F),
Description Fewell, Ronnie Eugene (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Probation Violation) (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 10/8/2023 13:45.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Dekis, Lisa Rene
Arrest Date 10/08/2023
Court Case 202300879
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Dekis, Lisa Rene (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5400-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/8/2023 00:27.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Flores-merino, Joel Alexei
Arrest Date 10/08/2023
Court Case 202307588
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Flores-merino, Joel Alexei (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at W Roosevelt Blvd/concord Ave, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2023 01:13.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Giraldo Loaiza, Ever-alberto
Arrest Date 10/08/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Giraldo Loaiza, Ever-alberto (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 6000-BLK Davidson Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/8/2023 01:14.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C