Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILSON, JAKAYLA LOIS
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 5/3/2004
Height 5.01
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-09 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR348357-1
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING<21
Bond Amount 10000

Name WILLIAMS, CHERISH CAMERAN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/20/1977
Height 5.07
Weight 136
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-09 00:00:00
Court Case 19CRS209283
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 0

Name KING, DEMONTREY ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-09 00:48:00
Court Case 23CR235764-1
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 15000

Name LAW, ANDRE EMANUEL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 7/24/1977
Height 6.3
Weight 305
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-09 12:45:00
Court Case 23CR706237-1
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000

Name VAUGHN, ANTHONY BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 11/10/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 324
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-09 00:57:00
Court Case 23CR429597-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name BLOCKER, ISAIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-09 12:40:00
Court Case 23CR392896
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500