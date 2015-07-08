Below are the Union County arrests for 10-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sigmon, Ashley Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Sigmon, Ashley Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1100-BLK Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/9/2023 02:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Brown, J
|Name
|Stafford, Iyonna Laqay
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2023
|Court Case
|202306699
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Stafford, Iyonna Laqay (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2023 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Waters, Cleveland Lamont
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2023
|Court Case
|202306987
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Waters, Cleveland Lamont (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 3100-BLK Holly Tree, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2023 05:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Maloneygeoghagen, Bernadette
|Arrest Date
|10-09-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Maloneygeoghagen, Bernadette (W /F/53) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 16/mcdonald St, Waxhaw, on 10/9/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Efird, Jill Baucom
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Efird, Jill Baucom (W /F/63) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 6900-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/9/2023 06:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Helms, Randy Lee
|Arrest Date
|10-09-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Helms, Randy Lee (W /M/59) VICTIM of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (C), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, on 00:30, 10/9/2023. Reported: 00:30, 10/9/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P