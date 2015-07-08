Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-10-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WATSON, TRISTAN MICHAEL
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/29/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-10 01:45:00
Court Case 23CR400458-1
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 7500

Name BOWDEN, DARIUS LAMAR
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS H
DOB 12/15/1989
Height 6.03
Weight 330
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-10 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR375734
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 0

Name BARRETT, BOBBY JOENATHAN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/20/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-10 00:27:00
Court Case 23CR427260-1
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 5000

Name PORTARO, ROGER ALAN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/20/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-10 01:17:00
Court Case 23CR431517
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name BROOKS, JOHN DEREK
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 8/23/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-10 01:46:00
Court Case 23CR425456-01
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 1500

Name MCCLAIN, PIERRE MONTREZ
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 3/20/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-10-10 01:18:00
Court Case 23CR431542-1
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 10000