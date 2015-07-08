Below are the Union County arrests for 10-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crowder, Trashun Javarius
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2023
|Court Case
|202306531
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Trashun Javarius (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2023 11:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Moran, Joseph Kenneth D
|Arrest Date
|10-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moran, Joseph Kenneth D (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Stallings Road/old Monroe Road, Stallings, on 10/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Baucom, Matthew Brian
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Baucom, Matthew Brian (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK E Main St, Marshville, NC, on 10/10/2023 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Noon, Brian Scott
|Arrest Date
|10-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Noon, Brian Scott (W /M/53) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (202300903), at Stevens Mill Road/idlewild Road, Stallings, on 10/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, B
|Name
|Silver, Crystal Ann
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Silver, Crystal Ann (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1300-BLK Goldmine Rd/dover St, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2023 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Barrino, Malik
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2023
|Court Case
|202306531
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Barrino, Malik (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2023 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A