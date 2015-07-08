Below are the Union County arrests for 10-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crowder, Trashun Javarius
Arrest Date 10/10/2023
Court Case 202306531
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Crowder, Trashun Javarius (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2023 11:05.
Arresting Officer Brito, B

Name Moran, Joseph Kenneth D
Arrest Date 10-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Moran, Joseph Kenneth D (W /M/28) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Stallings Road/old Monroe Road, Stallings, on 10/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Baucom, Matthew Brian
Arrest Date 10/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Baucom, Matthew Brian (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK E Main St, Marshville, NC, on 10/10/2023 11:20.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Noon, Brian Scott
Arrest Date 10-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Noon, Brian Scott (W /M/53) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation (202300903), at Stevens Mill Road/idlewild Road, Stallings, on 10/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Davis, B

Name Silver, Crystal Ann
Arrest Date 10/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Silver, Crystal Ann (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1300-BLK Goldmine Rd/dover St, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2023 12:14.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Barrino, Malik
Arrest Date 10/10/2023
Court Case 202306531
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Barrino, Malik (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2023 12:17.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A