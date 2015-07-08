Below are the Union County arrests for 10-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Calvin Ray
Arrest Date 10/11/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 3) Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
Description Thomas, Calvin Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), and 3) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2023 11:11.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Parham, Chaquan Montrelle
Arrest Date 10/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Parham, Chaquan Montrelle (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2023 12:10.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Wooten, Jamal Jr
Arrest Date 10/11/2023
Court Case 202306735
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Wooten, Jamal Jr (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3800-BLK Stockton Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2023 13:49.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Cureton, Leonard
Arrest Date 10/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cureton, Leonard (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3300-BLK Faith Church Rd, Lake Park, NC, on 10/11/2023 14:10.
Arresting Officer Bailey, B K

Name Roberts, Jared Eugene
Arrest Date 10/11/2023
Court Case 202306736
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Roberts, Jared Eugene (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4600-BLK Crow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2023 15:05.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Griffin, Tabitha Yvonne
Arrest Date 10/11/2023
Court Case 202306742
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Griffin, Tabitha Yvonne (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2023 15:49.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E