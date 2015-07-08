Description

Roberts, Jared Eugene (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4600-BLK Crow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2023 15:05.