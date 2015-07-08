Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Leszczynski, Kinga Alicia
Arrest Date 10/12/2023
Court Case 202307710
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Leszczynski, Kinga Alicia (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8100-BLK Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/12/2023 00:34.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hailey, Audrey Rochelle
Arrest Date 10/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwi Treatment Court- Probation Violation (M),
Description Hailey, Audrey Rochelle (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Treatment Court- Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 16:25.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Buruca, Fredy Mauricio
Arrest Date 10/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Buruca, Fredy Mauricio (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 06:20.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name Sturdivant, Shannon Sherika
Arrest Date 10/12/2023
Court Case 202306765
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Sturdivant, Shannon Sherika (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 17:00.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Plyler, Alishia Michelle
Arrest Date 10/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Plyler, Alishia Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 07:24.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name May, Joseph Blackburn
Arrest Date 10-12-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description May, Joseph Blackburn (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 3190 Justin Braswell Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 8:43:17 AM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B