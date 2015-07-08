Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Leszczynski, Kinga Alicia
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2023
|Court Case
|202307710
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Leszczynski, Kinga Alicia (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8100-BLK Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/12/2023 00:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hailey, Audrey Rochelle
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi Treatment Court- Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Audrey Rochelle (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Treatment Court- Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Buruca, Fredy Mauricio
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Buruca, Fredy Mauricio (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 06:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|Sturdivant, Shannon Sherika
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2023
|Court Case
|202306765
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Shannon Sherika (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Plyler, Alishia Michelle
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Plyler, Alishia Michelle (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 07:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|May, Joseph Blackburn
|Arrest Date
|10-12-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|May, Joseph Blackburn (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 3190 Justin Braswell Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2023 8:43:17 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B