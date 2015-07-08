Below are the Union County arrests for 10-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deese, Hunter Scott
Arrest Date 10/13/2023
Court Case 202306796
Charge Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Deese, Hunter Scott (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 500-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2023 19:21.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Krenzin, Elijah Alan
Arrest Date 10/13/2023
Court Case 202307461
Charge Trespass On Posted Property (M),
Description Krenzin, Elijah Alan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trespass On Posted Property (M), at 5800-BLK Stonebridge Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/13/2023 19:48.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Hance, Amy Louanne
Arrest Date 10/13/2023
Court Case 202307735
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Hance, Amy Louanne (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2300-BLK Willis Long Rd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2023 00:34.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Ponce, Sergio Alejandro
Arrest Date 10/13/2023
Court Case 202307766
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Yield Right Of Way Sign/Light (M), 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 6) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M),
Description Ponce, Sergio Alejandro (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Yield Right Of Way Sign/light (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 100-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/13/2023 20:10.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Biggers, Cynthia
Arrest Date 10/13/2023
Court Case 202307664
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Biggers, Cynthia (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 4100-BLK Mcmanus Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2023 06:39.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Murray, Norman Washinghton
Arrest Date 10/13/2023
Court Case 202306800
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Murray, Norman Washinghton (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2023 21:31.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A