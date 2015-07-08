Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Manikas, Brandon
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2023
|Court Case
|202306803
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 5) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Manikas, Brandon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 5) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 1400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 00:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Hall, Antonio Latre
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2023
|Court Case
|202306807
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Hall, Antonio Latre (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1800-BLK Polk St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 02:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Ahlgren, Joshua Paul
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ahlgren, Joshua Paul (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5300-BLK Beverly Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 10/14/2023 02:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Hamilton, Eric
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2023
|Court Case
|202306806
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Eric (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK Charles St/e Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 03:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Khmelik, Oleg
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2023
|Court Case
|202306808
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Khmelik, Oleg (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 3100-BLK Queensdale Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 05:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Kuwamoto, Coaudni
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Kuwamoto, Coaudni (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 7100-BLK Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 10/14/2023 08:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L