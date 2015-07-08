Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Manikas, Brandon
Arrest Date 10/14/2023
Court Case 202306803
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 5) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Manikas, Brandon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 5) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 1400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 00:32.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Hall, Antonio Latre
Arrest Date 10/14/2023
Court Case 202306807
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Hall, Antonio Latre (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1800-BLK Polk St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 02:25.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Ahlgren, Joshua Paul
Arrest Date 10/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ahlgren, Joshua Paul (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5300-BLK Beverly Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 10/14/2023 02:49.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Hamilton, Eric
Arrest Date 10/14/2023
Court Case 202306806
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Hamilton, Eric (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK Charles St/e Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 03:39.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Khmelik, Oleg
Arrest Date 10/14/2023
Court Case 202306808
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Khmelik, Oleg (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 3100-BLK Queensdale Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 05:01.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Kuwamoto, Coaudni
Arrest Date 10/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Kuwamoto, Coaudni (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 7100-BLK Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 10/14/2023 08:32.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L