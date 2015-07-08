Description

Manikas, Brandon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 5) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 1400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2023 00:32.