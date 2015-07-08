Below are the Union County arrests for 10-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Naundorff, Dustin Lyle
Arrest Date 10/15/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Naundorff, Dustin Lyle (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5400-BLK Nicole Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/15/2023 18:50.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Helms, Kaitlyn Marie
Arrest Date 10/15/2023
Court Case 202306829
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Helms, Kaitlyn Marie (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2023 19:20.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Rushing, Barry Tyquan
Arrest Date 10/15/2023
Court Case 202306831
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg, M (M),
Description Rushing, Barry Tyquan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg, M (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2023 20:41.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Rushing, Barry Tyquan
Arrest Date 10/15/2023
Court Case 202306832
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Rushing, Barry Tyquan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2023 20:53.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Dempsey, William Joseph Xavier
Arrest Date 10/15/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Dempsey, William Joseph Xavier (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2300-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/15/2023 21:00.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R

Name Ortiz, Garcia Juan
Arrest Date 10/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ortiz, Garcia Juan (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6100-BLK Laney Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2023 01:00.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T