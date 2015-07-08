Below are the Union County arrests for 10-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Naundorff, Dustin Lyle
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Naundorff, Dustin Lyle (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5400-BLK Nicole Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/15/2023 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Helms, Kaitlyn Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2023
|Court Case
|202306829
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Helms, Kaitlyn Marie (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2023 19:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Rushing, Barry Tyquan
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2023
|Court Case
|202306831
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg, M (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Barry Tyquan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg, M (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2023 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Rushing, Barry Tyquan
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2023
|Court Case
|202306832
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Barry Tyquan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2023 20:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Dempsey, William Joseph Xavier
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Dempsey, William Joseph Xavier (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2300-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/15/2023 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Ortiz, Garcia Juan
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Garcia Juan (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6100-BLK Laney Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2023 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T