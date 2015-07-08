Below are the Union County arrests for 10-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rorie, Jerome
Arrest Date 10/16/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rorie, Jerome (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 14:20.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Moser, Tina Renee
Arrest Date 10/16/2023
Court Case
Charge 2-Day Quick Dip (M),
Description Moser, Tina Renee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 2-day Quick Dip (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 14:40.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Laney, Donnie Lee
Arrest Date 10/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Laney, Donnie Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 15:00.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Smothers, Matthew Aaron
Arrest Date 10/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Injury To Hired Personal Property (M),
Description Smothers, Matthew Aaron (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Kirby Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 10/16/2023 16:02.
Arresting Officer Gallis, S B

Name Origel, Raul Eduardo
Arrest Date 10/16/2023
Court Case 202305865
Charge Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F),
Description Origel, Raul Eduardo (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 16:45.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Smith, Lausen Joshua
Arrest Date 10/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Smith, Lausen Joshua (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 18:55.
Arresting Officer Bullock, S R