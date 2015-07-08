Below are the Union County arrests for 10-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rorie, Jerome
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Jerome (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Moser, Tina Renee
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|2-Day Quick Dip (M),
|Description
|Moser, Tina Renee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 2-day Quick Dip (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Laney, Donnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Laney, Donnie Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Smothers, Matthew Aaron
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Hired Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Smothers, Matthew Aaron (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Kirby Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 10/16/2023 16:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Origel, Raul Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2023
|Court Case
|202305865
|Charge
|Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F),
|Description
|Origel, Raul Eduardo (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Use Explosive To Damage Property (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Smith, Lausen Joshua
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Smith, Lausen Joshua (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2023 18:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Bullock, S R