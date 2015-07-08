Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rice, Brodus Levon
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Rice, Brodus Levon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2023 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Amato, Melissa
|Arrest Date
|10-17-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Amato, Melissa ( /F/35) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at Kensington Dr/whitespring Dr, Waxhaw, on 10/17/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Zill, B
|Name
|Schneider, Jeffrey Allan
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2023
|Court Case
|202307751
|Charge
|Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
|Description
|Schneider, Jeffrey Allan (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 7900-BLK Skye Lochs Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/17/2023 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Gms Cyber Center VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|10-17-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gms Cyber Center VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, between 02:09, 10/17/2023 and 02:10, 10/17/2023. Reported: 02:10, 10/17/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Shoaf, Scott
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Shoaf, Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2023 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|10-17-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 02:13, 10/17/2023 and 02:14, 10/17/2023. Reported: 02:14, 10/17/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C