Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2023.

Name Rice, Brodus Levon
Arrest Date 10/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Rice, Brodus Levon (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2023 10:08.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Amato, Melissa
Arrest Date 10-17-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Amato, Melissa ( /F/35) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at Kensington Dr/whitespring Dr, Waxhaw, on 10/17/2023.
Arresting Officer Zill, B

Name Schneider, Jeffrey Allan
Arrest Date 10/17/2023
Court Case 202307751
Charge Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
Description Schneider, Jeffrey Allan (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 7900-BLK Skye Lochs Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/17/2023 12:17.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Gms Cyber Center VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 10-17-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Gms Cyber Center VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, between 02:09, 10/17/2023 and 02:10, 10/17/2023. Reported: 02:10, 10/17/2023.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Shoaf, Scott
Arrest Date 10/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Shoaf, Scott (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2023 14:20.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 10-17-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 02:13, 10/17/2023 and 02:14, 10/17/2023. Reported: 02:14, 10/17/2023.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C