Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrd, Jalik Antrel
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Byrd, Jalik Antrel (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 600-BLK Elizabeth St, Marshville, NC, on 10/18/2023 19:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Chambers, Eric Eugene
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2023
|Court Case
|202306849
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Eric Eugene (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2023 19:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Weir, Sara Michelle
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Weir, Sara Michelle (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2023 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Hunt, Pernell
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2023
|Court Case
|202306914
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hunt, Pernell (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2023 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Gamble, William Blair
|Arrest Date
|10-18-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gamble, William Blair (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Nc 16/sunset Hill Rd, Waxhaw, on 10/18/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Ecenbarger-carey, Sarah Jean
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2023
|Court Case
|202306887
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ecenbarger-carey, Sarah Jean (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 700-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2023 09:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R