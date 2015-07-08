Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrd, Jalik Antrel
Arrest Date 10/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Byrd, Jalik Antrel (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 600-BLK Elizabeth St, Marshville, NC, on 10/18/2023 19:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Chambers, Eric Eugene
Arrest Date 10/18/2023
Court Case 202306849
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Chambers, Eric Eugene (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2023 19:39.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Weir, Sara Michelle
Arrest Date 10/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Weir, Sara Michelle (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2023 20:35.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Hunt, Pernell
Arrest Date 10/18/2023
Court Case 202306914
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hunt, Pernell (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2023 21:20.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Gamble, William Blair
Arrest Date 10-18-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Gamble, William Blair (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Nc 16/sunset Hill Rd, Waxhaw, on 10/18/2023.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Ecenbarger-carey, Sarah Jean
Arrest Date 10/18/2023
Court Case 202306887
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ecenbarger-carey, Sarah Jean (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 700-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2023 09:07.
Arresting Officer Eason, R