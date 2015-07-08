Below are the Union County arrests for 10-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 200-BLK Muberry St, Lenoir, NC, on 10/19/2023 19:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Grace, Calvin Richard
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2023
|Court Case
|202306938
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order, M (M),
|Description
|Grace, Calvin Richard (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order, M (M), at 2400-BLK Hunters Way, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2023 21:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Wolfe, Amber Dale
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Wolfe, Amber Dale (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2023 21:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Hillian, Amanda Octavia
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2023
|Court Case
|202306939
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hillian, Amanda Octavia (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK W Franklin St/n Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2023 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Moore, Chelsea Ryan
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2023
|Court Case
|202307896
|Charge
|1) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (F), 3) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 6) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Moore, Chelsea Ryan (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (F), 3) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 6) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/19/2023 02:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Williams, Michael Chandler
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Williams, Michael Chandler (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2023 22:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J