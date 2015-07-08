Below are the Union County arrests for 10-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Short, Jeffrey Thomas
Arrest Date 10/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 200-BLK Muberry St, Lenoir, NC, on 10/19/2023 19:40.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Grace, Calvin Richard
Arrest Date 10/19/2023
Court Case 202306938
Charge Violation Of Court Order, M (M),
Description Grace, Calvin Richard (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order, M (M), at 2400-BLK Hunters Way, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2023 21:03.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Wolfe, Amber Dale
Arrest Date 10/19/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Wolfe, Amber Dale (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2023 21:13.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Hillian, Amanda Octavia
Arrest Date 10/19/2023
Court Case 202306939
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hillian, Amanda Octavia (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK W Franklin St/n Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2023 21:24.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Moore, Chelsea Ryan
Arrest Date 10/19/2023
Court Case 202307896
Charge 1) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (F), 3) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 6) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Moore, Chelsea Ryan (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Sch I Controlled Substance (F), 3) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 6) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/19/2023 02:16.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Williams, Michael Chandler
Arrest Date 10/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Williams, Michael Chandler (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2023 22:32.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J