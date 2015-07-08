Below are the Union County arrests for 10-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pierce, Chester William
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Pierce, Chester William (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 6600-BLK Prospect Pointe Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2023 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Adams, Melissa Ann
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Adams, Melissa Ann (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5400-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/20/2023 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Bennett, Tonya Carter
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2023
|Court Case
|202306966
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Tonya Carter (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2023 20:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Bello, Javier Villanueva
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2023
|Court Case
|202306942
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Bello, Javier Villanueva (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2700-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2023 01:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Lowder, Steven Donree
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2023
|Court Case
|202307931
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Burn Headlamps (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Lowder, Steven Donree (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Burn Headlamps (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2023 01:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Smith, Barbara Diane
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2023
|Court Case
|202300411
|Charge
|Assault Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
|Description
|Smith, Barbara Diane (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 7100-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 10/20/2023 03:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A