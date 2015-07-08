Below are the Union County arrests for 10-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pierce, Chester William
Arrest Date 10/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Pierce, Chester William (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 6600-BLK Prospect Pointe Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2023 16:11.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Adams, Melissa Ann
Arrest Date 10/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Adams, Melissa Ann (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5400-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/20/2023 16:14.
Arresting Officer Rogers, D

Name Bennett, Tonya Carter
Arrest Date 10/20/2023
Court Case 202306966
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bennett, Tonya Carter (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2023 20:54.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Bello, Javier Villanueva
Arrest Date 10/20/2023
Court Case 202306942
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Bello, Javier Villanueva (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2700-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2023 01:06.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Lowder, Steven Donree
Arrest Date 10/20/2023
Court Case 202307931
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Burn Headlamps (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Lowder, Steven Donree (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Burn Headlamps (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2023 01:48.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Smith, Barbara Diane
Arrest Date 10/20/2023
Court Case 202300411
Charge Assault Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
Description Smith, Barbara Diane (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 7100-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 10/20/2023 03:39.
Arresting Officer Gaston, J A