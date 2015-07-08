Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dewing, Jeremy Thomas
Arrest Date 10/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Dewing, Jeremy Thomas (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 6400-BLK Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2023 00:26.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Jones, Christopher Dylan
Arrest Date 10/21/2023
Court Case 202306969
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Jones, Christopher Dylan (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2023 04:46.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Wheeler, Daniel Reid
Arrest Date 10/21/2023
Court Case 202306941
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Create Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F), 3) Pwisd Counterfeit Cs (F), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Wheeler, Daniel Reid (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Create Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F), 3) Pwisd Counterfeit Cs (F), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1300-BLK Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2023 11:45.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Agnetti, Jacob Aaron
Arrest Date 10/21/2023
Court Case 202307969
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Agnetti, Jacob Aaron (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Whitaker Pl, Wesley Chapel, on 10/21/2023 13:24.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Hilton, Summer Hannah
Arrest Date 10/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hilton, Summer Hannah (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 75/gold Rush Ct, on 10/21/2023 21:01.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Redfearn, Jakeem Rashaun
Arrest Date 10/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Redfearn, Jakeem Rashaun (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at Us 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2023 21:03.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L