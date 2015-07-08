Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dewing, Jeremy Thomas
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Dewing, Jeremy Thomas (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 6400-BLK Howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2023 00:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Jones, Christopher Dylan
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2023
|Court Case
|202306969
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Jones, Christopher Dylan (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2023 04:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Wheeler, Daniel Reid
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2023
|Court Case
|202306941
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Create Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F), 3) Pwisd Counterfeit Cs (F), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Wheeler, Daniel Reid (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Create Counterfeit Controlled Substance (F), 3) Pwisd Counterfeit Cs (F), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1300-BLK Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2023 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Agnetti, Jacob Aaron
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2023
|Court Case
|202307969
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Agnetti, Jacob Aaron (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Whitaker Pl, Wesley Chapel, on 10/21/2023 13:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Hilton, Summer Hannah
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hilton, Summer Hannah (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 75/gold Rush Ct, on 10/21/2023 21:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Redfearn, Jakeem Rashaun
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Redfearn, Jakeem Rashaun (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at Us 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2023 21:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L