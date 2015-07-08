Below are the Union County arrests for 10-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Duncan, Jesse Keith
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Duncan, Jesse Keith (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2023 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Baker, Jessica Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Baker, Jessica Marie (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2023 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Crowder, Darius Jamal
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Darius Jamal (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2023 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Broca-jimenez, Jorge Miguel
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Broca-jimenez, Jorge Miguel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2023 19:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Figueroa, Raymond Montalvo
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2023
|Court Case
|202307096
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Figueroa, Raymond Montalvo (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 1300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2023 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Walters, James Justin
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Walters, James Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), [Missing Address], on 10/25/2023 06:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D