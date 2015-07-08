Description

Stegall, John Alan (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4400-BLK Camden Rd/landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2023 15:55.