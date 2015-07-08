Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harper, Joe Dan
Arrest Date 10/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Harper, Joe Dan (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7500-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2023 15:13.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Stegall, John Alan
Arrest Date 10/26/2023
Court Case 202308135
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Stegall, John Alan (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4400-BLK Camden Rd/landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2023 15:55.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Helms, Kenneth Roger
Arrest Date 10/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation Dwi Treatment Court (M),
Description Helms, Kenneth Roger (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Dwi Treatment Court (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2023 15:57.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Strickland, Tiffany Nicole
Arrest Date 10/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Federal Hold For Marshalls, F (F),
Description Strickland, Tiffany Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Federal Hold For Marshalls, F (F), at 100-BLK Maner Rd, Rockingham, NC, on 10/26/2023 16:57.
Arresting Officer Mills, T R

Name Tiller, Wilton Van
Arrest Date 10/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Tiller, Wilton Van (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7100-BLK Nance Tarlton Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2023 18:14.
Arresting Officer Xavier, G Z

Name Spence, Alan Paul
Arrest Date 10/26/2023
Court Case 202308140
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Spence, Alan Paul (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4100-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/s Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2023 18:32.
Arresting Officer Robillard, K A