Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harper, Joe Dan
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Harper, Joe Dan (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7500-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2023 15:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Stegall, John Alan
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2023
|Court Case
|202308135
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Stegall, John Alan (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4400-BLK Camden Rd/landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2023 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Helms, Kenneth Roger
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation Dwi Treatment Court (M),
|Description
|Helms, Kenneth Roger (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Dwi Treatment Court (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2023 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Strickland, Tiffany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Federal Hold For Marshalls, F (F),
|Description
|Strickland, Tiffany Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Federal Hold For Marshalls, F (F), at 100-BLK Maner Rd, Rockingham, NC, on 10/26/2023 16:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T R
|Name
|Tiller, Wilton Van
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Tiller, Wilton Van (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7100-BLK Nance Tarlton Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2023 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, G Z
|Name
|Spence, Alan Paul
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2023
|Court Case
|202308140
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Spence, Alan Paul (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4100-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/s Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2023 18:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A