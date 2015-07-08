Below are the Union County arrests for 10-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Washington, Janiyah Symone
Arrest Date 10/27/2023
Court Case 202307130
Charge Possess Marijuana Fel (F),
Description Washington, Janiyah Symone (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Fel (F), at 2600-BLK Walkup Av/redwine St, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2023 00:20.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Montoya Marin, Pablo Emilio
Arrest Date 10/27/2023
Court Case 202308148
Charge Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Montoya Marin, Pablo Emilio (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 6100-BLK Weddington Rd/longspur Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 10/27/2023 07:58.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Cuthbertson, Malik Devon
Arrest Date 10/27/2023
Court Case 202307138
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Littering (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Malik Devon (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Littering (M), at 500-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2023 12:50.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Dodge, Roland Edwin
Arrest Date 10/27/2023
Court Case 202307886
Charge Indecent Exposure (M),
Description Dodge, Roland Edwin (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 3700-BLK Red Fox Tr, Weddington, NC, on 10/27/2023 14:57.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth
Arrest Date 10/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Return Rental Property (F), 2) Fail To Appear -Misd- (Simple Poss Sch Ii, Poss Drug Para) (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii (M),
Description Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Return Rental Property (F), 2) Fail To Appear -misd- (simple Poss Sch Ii, Poss Drug Para) (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii (M), at 1400-BLK Jack Davis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2023 19:01.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Thomas, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 10/27/2023
Court Case 202308184
Charge Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
Description Thomas, Christopher Charles (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 1700-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2023 20:12.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S