Below are the Union County arrests for 10-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Washington, Janiyah Symone
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2023
|Court Case
|202307130
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Fel (F),
|Description
|Washington, Janiyah Symone (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Fel (F), at 2600-BLK Walkup Av/redwine St, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2023 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Montoya Marin, Pablo Emilio
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2023
|Court Case
|202308148
|Charge
|Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Montoya Marin, Pablo Emilio (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 6100-BLK Weddington Rd/longspur Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 10/27/2023 07:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Malik Devon
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2023
|Court Case
|202307138
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Littering (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Malik Devon (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Littering (M), at 500-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2023 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Dodge, Roland Edwin
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2023
|Court Case
|202307886
|Charge
|Indecent Exposure (M),
|Description
|Dodge, Roland Edwin (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 3700-BLK Red Fox Tr, Weddington, NC, on 10/27/2023 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Return Rental Property (F), 2) Fail To Appear -Misd- (Simple Poss Sch Ii, Poss Drug Para) (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii (M),
|Description
|Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Return Rental Property (F), 2) Fail To Appear -misd- (simple Poss Sch Ii, Poss Drug Para) (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii (M), at 1400-BLK Jack Davis Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2023 19:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Thomas, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2023
|Court Case
|202308184
|Charge
|Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Christopher Charles (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 1700-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2023 20:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S