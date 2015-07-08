Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mclendon, Mary Bea
Arrest Date 10/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Mclendon, Mary Bea (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 10/28/2023 03:14.
Arresting Officer Venegas, J

Name Russell, Alizeah
Arrest Date 10/28/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Russell, Alizeah (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 10/28/2023 03:20.
Arresting Officer Venegas, J

Name Greene, Brandon Alexander
Arrest Date 10/28/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Greene, Brandon Alexander (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy/deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2023 21:56.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Thompson, Alexis Chardaa
Arrest Date 10/28/2023
Court Case 202307161
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Thompson, Alexis Chardaa (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2023 06:09.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Deberry, Christopher, Lamont
Arrest Date 10/28/2023
Court Case 202307161
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Deberry, Christopher, Lamont (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2023 06:39.
Arresting Officer Lange, D