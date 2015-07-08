Description

Greene, Brandon Alexander (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy/deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2023 21:56.