Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mclendon, Mary Bea
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Mary Bea (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 10/28/2023 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Venegas, J
|Name
|Greene, Brandon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate, M (M),
|Description
|Greene, Brandon Alexander (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, M (M), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy/deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2023 21:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Russell, Alizeah
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Russell, Alizeah (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 13000-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 10/28/2023 03:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Venegas, J
|Name
|Greene, Brandon Alexander
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Greene, Brandon Alexander (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy/deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2023 21:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Thompson, Alexis Chardaa
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2023
|Court Case
|202307161
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Alexis Chardaa (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2023 06:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Deberry, Christopher, Lamont
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2023
|Court Case
|202307161
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Deberry, Christopher, Lamont (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2023 06:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D