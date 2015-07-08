Below are the Union County arrests for 10-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crowder, Ladonna Michelle
Arrest Date 10/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Crowder, Ladonna Michelle (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 6200-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/30/2023 17:29.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Lee, Eddie Donell
Arrest Date 10/30/2023
Court Case 202307220
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Lee, Eddie Donell (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2023 22:21.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Lee, Eddie Donell
Arrest Date 10/30/2023
Court Case 202307221
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lee, Eddie Donell (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2023 22:22.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Ramirez, Emmanuel Trejo
Arrest Date 10/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ramirez, Emmanuel Trejo (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1300-BLK Macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2023 01:11.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Hudome, Adam Joseph
Arrest Date 10/30/2023
Court Case 202300961
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hudome, Adam Joseph (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3100-BLK Leicester Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/30/2023 02:05.
Arresting Officer Venegas, J

Name Thomas, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 10/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
Description Thomas, Christopher Charles (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2023 11:20.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D