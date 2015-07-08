Below are the Union County arrests for 10-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crowder, Ladonna Michelle
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Ladonna Michelle (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 6200-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/30/2023 17:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Lee, Eddie Donell
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2023
|Court Case
|202307220
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Lee, Eddie Donell (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2023 22:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Lee, Eddie Donell
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2023
|Court Case
|202307221
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lee, Eddie Donell (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2023 22:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ramirez, Emmanuel Trejo
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ramirez, Emmanuel Trejo (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1300-BLK Macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2023 01:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Hudome, Adam Joseph
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2023
|Court Case
|202300961
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hudome, Adam Joseph (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3100-BLK Leicester Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/30/2023 02:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Venegas, J
|Name
|Thomas, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Christopher Charles (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2023 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D