Below are the Union County arrests for 10-31-2023.
|Name
|Young, Lewis Matthew
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2023
|Court Case
|202308272
|Charge
|Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Young, Lewis Matthew (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2200-BLK Field Pond Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 10:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Jarrell, Jessica Anne
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2023
|Court Case
|202307232
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Jarrell, Jessica Anne (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Mims, Johnny Howard
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mims, Johnny Howard (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 21:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, J C
|Name
|Griffin, Daniel Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2023
|Court Case
|202307243
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Daniel Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 21:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Waters, Montray Deon
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2023
|Court Case
|202307244
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 4) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), And 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 4) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), and 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 21:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Hopkins, Nicholas Ryan
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2023
|Court Case
|202307245
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Hopkins, Nicholas Ryan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3000-BLK Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 22:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E