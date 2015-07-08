Below are the Union County arrests for 10-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Young, Lewis Matthew
Arrest Date 10/31/2023
Court Case 202308272
Charge Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Young, Lewis Matthew (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2200-BLK Field Pond Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 10:33.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Jarrell, Jessica Anne
Arrest Date 10/31/2023
Court Case 202307232
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Jarrell, Jessica Anne (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 15:55.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Mims, Johnny Howard
Arrest Date 10/31/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mims, Johnny Howard (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 21:05.
Arresting Officer Baucom, J C

Name Griffin, Daniel Lee
Arrest Date 10/31/2023
Court Case 202307243
Charge Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
Description Griffin, Daniel Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 21:43.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Waters, Montray Deon
Arrest Date 10/31/2023
Court Case 202307244
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 4) Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M), And 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), 4) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), and 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 21:54.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Hopkins, Nicholas Ryan
Arrest Date 10/31/2023
Court Case 202307245
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Hopkins, Nicholas Ryan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3000-BLK Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2023 22:13.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E