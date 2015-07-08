Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Avalos, Jayden
Arrest Date 11/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, F (F),
Description Avalos, Jayden (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 1200-BLK Sam Cox Ln, Wingate, NC, on 11/1/2023 14:27.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Scott, Tabitha Marie
Arrest Date 11/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Scott, Tabitha Marie (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2023 14:52.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Howard, Brandi Michelle
Arrest Date 11/01/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), And 5) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Howard, Brandi Michelle (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), and 5) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2300-BLK Porter Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2023 18:46.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Harrington, Michael Boyce
Arrest Date 11/01/2023
Court Case 202308224
Charge 1) Kidnapping (F) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Harrington, Michael Boyce (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2023 21:25.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Hannah, Jacob
Arrest Date 11/01/2023
Court Case 202300422
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hannah, Jacob (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Us 74, Marshville, NC, on 11/1/2023 04:16.
Arresting Officer Brown, J

Name Johnson, Brittany Sharena
Arrest Date 11/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
Description Johnson, Brittany Sharena (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2023 08:32.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B