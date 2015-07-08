Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Avalos, Jayden
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Avalos, Jayden (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 1200-BLK Sam Cox Ln, Wingate, NC, on 11/1/2023 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Scott, Tabitha Marie
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Scott, Tabitha Marie (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2023 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Howard, Brandi Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), And 5) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Howard, Brandi Michelle (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), and 5) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2300-BLK Porter Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2023 18:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Harrington, Michael Boyce
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2023
|Court Case
|202308224
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (F) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Harrington, Michael Boyce (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2023 21:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Hannah, Jacob
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2023
|Court Case
|202300422
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hannah, Jacob (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Us 74, Marshville, NC, on 11/1/2023 04:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Brown, J
|Name
|Johnson, Brittany Sharena
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Brittany Sharena (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2023 08:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B