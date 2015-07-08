Description

Howard, Brandi Michelle (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), and 5) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2300-BLK Porter Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2023 18:46.