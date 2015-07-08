Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Jackson, Andre Gregory
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2023
|Court Case
|202307286
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Jackson, Andre Gregory (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 100-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2023 12:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Cahoon, Cynthia Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11-02-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cahoon, Cynthia Michelle (W /F/43) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2100-BLK White Store Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/28/2023 and 11:12, 11/2/2023. Reported: 11:12, 11/2/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B
|Name
|Nixon, Jennifer Shania
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Nixon, Jennifer Shania (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 500-BLK E Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2023 12:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct
|Arrest Date
|11-02-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct (C), at 5200-BLK Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:35, 11/2/2023 and 14:14, 11/2/2023. Reported: 14:14, 11/2/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Whitley, J P
|Name
|Bryant, Richard Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Richard Lee (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 6600-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 11/2/2023 13:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A
|Name
|Hough, Tyzhe Lashown
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Hough, Tyzhe Lashown (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at Hwy 74 At Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2023 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S