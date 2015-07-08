Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jackson, Andre Gregory
Arrest Date 11/02/2023
Court Case 202307286
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Jackson, Andre Gregory (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 100-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2023 12:31.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Cahoon, Cynthia Michelle
Arrest Date 11-02-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Cahoon, Cynthia Michelle (W /F/43) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2100-BLK White Store Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/28/2023 and 11:12, 11/2/2023. Reported: 11:12, 11/2/2023.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B

Name Nixon, Jennifer Shania
Arrest Date 11/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Nixon, Jennifer Shania (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 500-BLK E Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2023 12:37.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Society VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct
Arrest Date 11-02-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Disorderly Conduct (C), at 5200-BLK Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:35, 11/2/2023 and 14:14, 11/2/2023. Reported: 14:14, 11/2/2023.
Arresting Officer Whitley, J P

Name Bryant, Richard Lee
Arrest Date 11/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Bryant, Richard Lee (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 6600-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 11/2/2023 13:42.
Arresting Officer Gaston, J A

Name Hough, Tyzhe Lashown
Arrest Date 11/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Hough, Tyzhe Lashown (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at Hwy 74 At Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2023 13:51.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S