Below are the Union County arrests for 11-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ferebee, Tyheem Saqun
Arrest Date 11/03/2023
Court Case 202307325
Charge Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Ferebee, Tyheem Saqun (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2023 22:28.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Yepez, Nury Amairany
Arrest Date 11/03/2023
Court Case 202308408
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Yepez, Nury Amairany (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2023 23:50.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Machuca, Tracie Michelle
Arrest Date 11/03/2023
Court Case 202307307
Charge 1) Alter/Steal/Dest Criminal Evid (F), 2) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (F), And 6) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Machuca, Tracie Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter/steal/dest Criminal Evid (F), 2) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (F), and 6) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2023 00:06.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Thornton, Roger Lemont
Arrest Date 11/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Comply Lic Restirctions (M),
Description Thornton, Roger Lemont (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Comply Lic Restirctions (M), at E Hwy 74/stewrat St, Wingate, NC, on 11/3/2023 01:31.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Sonik, Timin Raj
Arrest Date 11/03/2023
Court Case 202300983
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sonik, Timin Raj (A /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13600-BLK E Independence Blvd/chestnut Pkwy, Stallings, NC, on 11/3/2023 02:32.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Porter, Samuel Earl
Arrest Date 11/03/2023
Court Case
Charge Fta-1 (Pdp), M (M),
Description Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fta-1 (pdp), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2023 12:00.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E