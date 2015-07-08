Below are the Union County arrests for 11-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ferebee, Tyheem Saqun
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2023
|Court Case
|202307325
|Charge
|Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Ferebee, Tyheem Saqun (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2023 22:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Yepez, Nury Amairany
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2023
|Court Case
|202308408
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Yepez, Nury Amairany (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2023 23:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Machuca, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2023
|Court Case
|202307307
|Charge
|1) Alter/Steal/Dest Criminal Evid (F), 2) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (F), And 6) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Machuca, Tracie Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter/steal/dest Criminal Evid (F), 2) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (F), and 6) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2023 00:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Thornton, Roger Lemont
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Comply Lic Restirctions (M),
|Description
|Thornton, Roger Lemont (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Comply Lic Restirctions (M), at E Hwy 74/stewrat St, Wingate, NC, on 11/3/2023 01:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Sonik, Timin Raj
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2023
|Court Case
|202300983
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sonik, Timin Raj (A /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13600-BLK E Independence Blvd/chestnut Pkwy, Stallings, NC, on 11/3/2023 02:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Porter, Samuel Earl
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta-1 (Pdp), M (M),
|Description
|Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fta-1 (pdp), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2023 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E