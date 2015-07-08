Below are the Union County arrests for 11-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Johnson, Cameron Delgardo
Arrest Date 11/04/2023
Court Case 202307343
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Johnson, Cameron Delgardo (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2023 18:16.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Harry, Joshua Russell
Arrest Date 11/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Harry, Joshua Russell (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4500-BLK Springview Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 11/4/2023 19:57.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Aynaaegbunam, Jordan Chinedu J
Arrest Date 11/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Aynaaegbunam, Jordan Chinedu J (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/4/2023 21:42.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Parsons, Alvin James
Arrest Date 11/04/2023
Court Case 202307352
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Parsons, Alvin James (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2023 22:34.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name King, Dillon Jay
Arrest Date 11/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description King, Dillon Jay (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2023 22:45.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name Carney, Cole Alexander
Arrest Date 11-04-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Carney, Cole Alexander (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at 1815 Shannon Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 11/4/2023 12:03:30 AM.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C