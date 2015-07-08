Below are the Union County arrests for 11-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Johnson, Cameron Delgardo
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2023
|Court Case
|202307343
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Cameron Delgardo (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2023 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Harry, Joshua Russell
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Harry, Joshua Russell (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4500-BLK Springview Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 11/4/2023 19:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Aynaaegbunam, Jordan Chinedu J
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Aynaaegbunam, Jordan Chinedu J (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/4/2023 21:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Parsons, Alvin James
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2023
|Court Case
|202307352
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Parsons, Alvin James (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2023 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|King, Dillon Jay
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|King, Dillon Jay (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2023 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|Carney, Cole Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11-04-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carney, Cole Alexander (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at 1815 Shannon Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 11/4/2023 12:03:30 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C