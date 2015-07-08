Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Young, Jason Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Young, Jason Michael (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 3800-BLK Sardis Church Rd/cannon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/5/2023 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Wu, Charles Chengzhi
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Wu, Charles Chengzhi ( /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3800-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/5/2023 19:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Reece, M G
|Name
|Ramos, Jose Santos
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2023
|Court Case
|202308429
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ramos, Jose Santos (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600-BLK E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 11/5/2023 01:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Norwood, William Neal
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Norwood, William Neal (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2700-BLK Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/5/2023 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Sanchez, Jason
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Jason (I /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2023 01:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, K E
|Name
|Turner, Brittney Noel
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2023
|Court Case
|202307374
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Turner, Brittney Noel (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2023 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A