Norwood, William Neal (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2700-BLK Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/5/2023 20:10.