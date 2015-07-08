Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Young, Jason Michael
Arrest Date 11/05/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Young, Jason Michael (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 3800-BLK Sardis Church Rd/cannon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/5/2023 01:19.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Wu, Charles Chengzhi
Arrest Date 11/05/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Wu, Charles Chengzhi ( /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3800-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/5/2023 19:23.
Arresting Officer Reece, M G

Name Ramos, Jose Santos
Arrest Date 11/05/2023
Court Case 202308429
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ramos, Jose Santos (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600-BLK E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 11/5/2023 01:53.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Norwood, William Neal
Arrest Date 11/05/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Norwood, William Neal (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2700-BLK Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/5/2023 20:10.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Sanchez, Jason
Arrest Date 11/05/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sanchez, Jason (I /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2023 01:57.
Arresting Officer Howard, K E

Name Turner, Brittney Noel
Arrest Date 11/05/2023
Court Case 202307374
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Turner, Brittney Noel (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 1200-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2023 20:35.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A