Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Richardson, Reginald Le Donovan
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2023
|Court Case
|202307388
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Reginald Le Donovan (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2023 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Adams, Brandon Lynn
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Misd Prob Viol Out Of County (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Adams, Brandon Lynn (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misd Prob Viol Out Of County (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2023 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Campbell, Angelo Lionel
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2023
|Court Case
|202308468
|Charge
|Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Campbell, Angelo Lionel (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 900-BLK N College St, Charlotte, NC, on 11/6/2023 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Burch, Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Burch, Mitchell (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2023 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Byrns, Howie
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2023
|Court Case
|202305584
|Charge
|Fail To Work After Paid (M),
|Description
|Byrns, Howie (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 100-BLK Golden View Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/6/2023 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Waters, Montray Deon
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2023 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G