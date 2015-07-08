Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Richardson, Reginald Le Donovan
Arrest Date 11/06/2023
Court Case 202307388
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Richardson, Reginald Le Donovan (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2023 14:05.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Adams, Brandon Lynn
Arrest Date 11/06/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Misd Prob Viol Out Of County (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Adams, Brandon Lynn (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misd Prob Viol Out Of County (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2023 11:10.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Campbell, Angelo Lionel
Arrest Date 11/06/2023
Court Case 202308468
Charge Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Campbell, Angelo Lionel (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 900-BLK N College St, Charlotte, NC, on 11/6/2023 14:34.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Burch, Mitchell
Arrest Date 11/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Burch, Mitchell (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2023 11:10.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Byrns, Howie
Arrest Date 11/06/2023
Court Case 202305584
Charge Fail To Work After Paid (M),
Description Byrns, Howie (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 100-BLK Golden View Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/6/2023 15:24.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Waters, Montray Deon
Arrest Date 11/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2023 11:30.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G