Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2023.

Name Plyler, Alexis Dawn
Arrest Date 11/07/2023
Court Case 202308305
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Plyler, Alexis Dawn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 6800-BLK Aerowood Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/7/2023 18:16.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Shankle, Jaquan Datavius
Arrest Date 11/07/2023
Court Case 202307422
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Shankle, Jaquan Datavius (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2200-BLK Brooks St/alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 18:32.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Poole, Kyree De`lon
Arrest Date 11/07/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Poole, Kyree De`lon (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/7/2023 19:39.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Thomas, Gregory
Arrest Date 11/07/2023
Court Case 202307427
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Thomas, Gregory (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 21:07.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Stone, Ryan Michael
Arrest Date 11/07/2023
Court Case 202307401
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Stone, Ryan Michael (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2600-BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 02:02.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B

Name Thomas, Keith Laban
Arrest Date 11/07/2023
Court Case 202307400
Charge 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Thomas, Keith Laban (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 00:45.
Arresting Officer Lange, D