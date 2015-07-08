Description

Shankle, Jaquan Datavius (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2200-BLK Brooks St/alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 18:32.