Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Plyler, Alexis Dawn
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2023
|Court Case
|202308305
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Plyler, Alexis Dawn (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 6800-BLK Aerowood Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/7/2023 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Shankle, Jaquan Datavius
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2023
|Court Case
|202307422
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Shankle, Jaquan Datavius (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2200-BLK Brooks St/alda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 18:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Poole, Kyree De`lon
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Poole, Kyree De`lon (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/7/2023 19:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Thomas, Gregory
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2023
|Court Case
|202307427
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Gregory (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 21:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Stone, Ryan Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2023
|Court Case
|202307401
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Stone, Ryan Michael (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2600-BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 02:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B
|Name
|Thomas, Keith Laban
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2023
|Court Case
|202307400
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Keith Laban (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2023 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D