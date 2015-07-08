Below are the Union County arrests for 11-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sicignano, Tyler James
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2023
|Court Case
|202300980
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sicignano, Tyler James (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3000-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/8/2023 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, T
|Name
|Cortes, Eunorio
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (Texas) (F),
|Description
|Cortes, Eunorio (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (texas) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2023 16:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Russell, Bryant Jerome J
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2023
|Court Case
|202307441
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Russell, Bryant Jerome J (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2023 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Drake, Dawson Kyle
|Arrest Date
|11-08-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Drake, Dawson Kyle (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2700 E Hwy 74/s Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2023 12:15:21 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Kennington, Ashleigh Taylor
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Kennington, Ashleigh Taylor (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/8/2023 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Horne, Jaselyn Lenee
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Horne, Jaselyn Lenee (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 4600-BLK E Hwy 218, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2023 17:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B