Below are the Union County arrests for 11-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sicignano, Tyler James
Arrest Date 11/08/2023
Court Case 202300980
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sicignano, Tyler James (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3000-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/8/2023 14:25.
Arresting Officer Griffin, T

Name Cortes, Eunorio
Arrest Date 11/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (Texas) (F),
Description Cortes, Eunorio (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (texas) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2023 16:05.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Russell, Bryant Jerome J
Arrest Date 11/08/2023
Court Case 202307441
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Russell, Bryant Jerome J (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2023 16:00.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Drake, Dawson Kyle
Arrest Date 11-08-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Drake, Dawson Kyle (W /M/33) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2700 E Hwy 74/s Bivens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2023 12:15:21 PM.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Kennington, Ashleigh Taylor
Arrest Date 11/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Kennington, Ashleigh Taylor (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/8/2023 16:46.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Horne, Jaselyn Lenee
Arrest Date 11/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Horne, Jaselyn Lenee (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 4600-BLK E Hwy 218, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2023 17:13.
Arresting Officer Self, J B