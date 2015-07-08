Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Funderburk, Randy Clinton
Arrest Date 11/09/2023
Court Case 202307453
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Conspiracy Misdemeanor (M),
Description Funderburk, Randy Clinton (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Conspiracy Misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, SC, on 11/9/2023 00:39.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj
Arrest Date 11/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2023 19:10.
Arresting Officer Baucom, J C

Name Roberts, Harold Edward
Arrest Date 11/09/2023
Court Case 202307453
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Conspiracy Misdemeanor (M),
Description Roberts, Harold Edward (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Conspiracy Misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2023 00:41.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Norris, Carla Rae
Arrest Date 11/09/2023
Court Case 202307454
Charge Fta-2 (Pdp; Poss Meth), F (F),
Description Norris, Carla Rae (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fta-2 (pdp; Poss Meth), F (F), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, SC, on 11/9/2023 00:44.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

