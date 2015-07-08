Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Funderburk, Randy Clinton
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2023
|Court Case
|202307453
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Conspiracy Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Randy Clinton (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Conspiracy Misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, SC, on 11/9/2023 00:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2023 19:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, J C
|Name
|Roberts, Harold Edward
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2023
|Court Case
|202307453
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Conspiracy Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Harold Edward (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Conspiracy Misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2023 00:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Norris, Carla Rae
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2023
|Court Case
|202307454
|Charge
|Fta-2 (Pdp; Poss Meth), F (F),
|Description
|Norris, Carla Rae (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fta-2 (pdp; Poss Meth), F (F), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, SC, on 11/9/2023 00:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
