Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Copeno, Gabino Cuamacateco
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Copeno, Gabino Cuamacateco (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK Olive Branch Ext, Marshville, NC, on 11/12/2023 01:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Shearin, David Matthew
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2023
|Court Case
|202307520
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Shearin, David Matthew (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Green St, Marshville, NC, on 11/12/2023 01:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B
|Name
|Tilbert, Christine M
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2023
|Court Case
|202308639
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Tilbert, Christine M (W /F/74) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Ridgefield Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2023 02:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Myers, Anthony Christopher
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2023
|Court Case
|202307521
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Myers, Anthony Christopher (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2023 02:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Woodyard, Charles Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2023
|Court Case
|202308637
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Woodyard, Charles Alexander (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5500-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2023 03:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Arevalobejarano, Sebastian
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2023
|Court Case
|202307524
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Arevalobejarano, Sebastian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 1000-BLK Arden Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2023 08:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B