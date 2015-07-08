Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Copeno, Gabino Cuamacateco
Arrest Date 11/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Copeno, Gabino Cuamacateco (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK Olive Branch Ext, Marshville, NC, on 11/12/2023 01:34.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Shearin, David Matthew
Arrest Date 11/12/2023
Court Case 202307520
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Shearin, David Matthew (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Green St, Marshville, NC, on 11/12/2023 01:36.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B

Name Tilbert, Christine M
Arrest Date 11/12/2023
Court Case 202308639
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Tilbert, Christine M (W /F/74) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Ridgefield Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2023 02:18.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Myers, Anthony Christopher
Arrest Date 11/12/2023
Court Case 202307521
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Myers, Anthony Christopher (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2023 02:52.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Woodyard, Charles Alexander
Arrest Date 11/12/2023
Court Case 202308637
Charge 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Woodyard, Charles Alexander (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5500-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2023 03:45.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Arevalobejarano, Sebastian
Arrest Date 11/12/2023
Court Case 202307524
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Arevalobejarano, Sebastian (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 1000-BLK Arden Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2023 08:35.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B